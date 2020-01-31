Ukrainian Lunin recognized as the best player, “Oviedo” in January
Andrey Lunin
20-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrei Lunin, whose contract belongs to real Madrid, voted best player, “Oviedo” in January, according to the publication Fútbol Mahou.
The player of national team of Ukraine is defending the colours “Oviedo” on loan from the 15th of January.
During this time, the Ukrainian managed to play for “Oviedo” 3 games in all competitions, allowing 4 goals, including a ridiculous goal in his debut for the club in the match of 23 th round of Segunda against “Almeria”.
Recall that the first part of the season Lunin spent in rent in “Valladolid”, which has played just 2 matches in the Cup of Spain.