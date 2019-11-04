Ukrainian Maguchy claims the title of best young athletes of the world
18-year-old Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslav Maguchy claim to be the best young athletes the world by the end of 2019. The athlete from Ukraine entered the top five finalists in the category “Rising star” by the International Association of athletics federations (IAAF).
This was reported on the website of the organization.
Contestants:
- Yaroslav Maguchy, Ukraine, jump – European champion U20, U20 world champion (2,04 meters), silver medalist of the adult world championship in Doha;
- Brittany Anderson, Jamaica, world record-holder among juniors in the women’s 100-meter hurdles (of 12.71 C);
- Lemlem Hailu, Ethiopia, the world leader Junior season in run on 1500 meters (4.02,97), bronze medallist at the African games, the semi-finalist of the world championship;
- Glenda Morejon, Ecuador, the best result in the world among juniors in race walking for 20 km (1:25.29), the leader of the Junior world season and the South American record-holder among juniors in race walking for 10 km (43.04);
- Sha Curry, Richardson, USA, world record-holder among juniors in the women’s 100 meters (10 and 75) and 200 meters (22,17), NCAA champion in run on 100 metres.
The winner will be announced on 23 November in Monaco at the ceremony of the IAAF World Athletics Awards.
Earlier Maguchy recognized a rising star of European athletics.