Ukrainian Maguchy recognized as the best young athlete in the world
Yaroslav Maguchy and the first Vice-President of the IAAF, Sergey Bubka
Ukrainian Yaroslav Vysotina Maguchy won Rising Star nomination at the end of the ceremony World Athletics (formerly international Association of athletics federations – IAAF) Awards in Monaco, the official website of World Athletics.
“Very grateful to World Athletics and all the organizers of the awards ceremony. This victory is very valuable to me. I have unforgettable memories of 2019, which gave me my first senior world Cup. I was glad to have that qualified for the world championship in Doha, probably also did not think about what will win the silver medal”, – quotes the Ukrainian press service of the Athletics World.
Recall that in 2019 Maguchy became the champion of Europe U-20, and the youngest ever medalist of the world Championships of adults, twice breaking the Junior world record (of 2.02 m and 2.04 m).
In October Maguchy also won the award for Women’s Rising Star according to EA Golden Tracks.
Also note the 18-year-old hammer thrower Michael Kohan, who was included into the five of the best young athletes in World Athletics. The winner was Selemon Baraga from Ethiopia.