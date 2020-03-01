Ukrainian Malinowski became the author of one of the seven goals against Lecce in the match Serie A (video)
Ruslan Malinovskiy
In the next match of the Series And the audience in Lecce witnessed nine goals scored in the match, in which “Lecce” took to “Atalanta”.
Unfortunately for local fans 7 goals flew into the goal, “Lecce”.
It should be added. to break the score was a draw – 2:2.
Note that the put an end to this defeat Ruslan Malinovskiy – appeared on the pitch in the 69th minute, the Ukrainian on 90+2 minutes was marked by the signature kick from 20 meters.
In addition, on account of the Ruslan one assist.
For “Lecce” for the last half hour spent in the field another Ukrainian – Eugene Shakhov.