Ukrainian men’s team lost to Hungary in the Davis Cup match (video)
In the Hungarian capital Budapest was the match in the first group of Euro-African zone of the Davis Cup between men’s teams of Hungary and Ukraine.
In the first day of competition, September 14, the teams exchanged victories — the first racket of Ukraine Sergiy Stakhovsky (147th position in the world ranking, pictured in the header) beat Attila Balash (136) — 6:4, 6:3, but Ilya Marchenko (371-I), unfortunately, lost to Marton to Bucovice (65-I) — 3:6, 2:6.
The next day, 15 September, the hosts took the lead after winning the doubles encounter, when Balazs and Vucovich beat Ukrainian Duo Molchanov and Stakhovsky— 7:6 (1), 3:6, 6:3. But Stakhovsky in a tense duel equalized, prevail over Bucovice— 5:7, 6:3, 7:6 (3). By the way, the Kiev scored a personal record — he previously never won two clay court in one team Deathmatch (but it is also Sergey for the national team since 2006).
Decisive was the match between the second numbers of teams. The match had to finish on Monday, September 16, because by nightfall on the court did not have sufficient lighting. Unfortunately, Marchenko again lost their match, this time Balasu — 4:6, 5:7.
Balázs Attila 64 75-re nyert a döntő meccsen!
Attila Balázs wins Deciding rubber 64 75!!!@Davis Cup pic.twitter.com/zq2YK9UXpD
— HUNtennis (@HUNgarianTENNIS) 16 September 2019.
Thus, Ukraine lost the opportunity to go in the qualifying stage of the Davis Cup final, which will be held in February next year and will play in the zonal competitions next season.
Photo "the Big tennis of Ukraine"
