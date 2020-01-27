Ukrainian Mikhailyuk in a single match three set career record in the NBA (video)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
The team of Ukrainian Svyatoslav Mikhailuk “Detroit pistons” lost in the regular season NBA club “Brooklyn nets” – 111:121.
The 22-year-old shooting guard spent 38 minutes, scored 19 points (7-15 from the game, 3-8 three-pointers), 5 rebounds and gave 3 assists.
This match was a record for the Mikhaylyuk by the minute in the NBA match. He also established a career record for shots from the game (15) and rebounds (5).