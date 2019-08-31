Ukrainian music video Director began a collaboration with Katy Perry
For the first time Tanya Muino will cooperate with American celebrities.
First Ukrainian clipmakers Tanya Muino began a collaboration with singer Katy Perry. According to the contract, the Director will shoot for American pop diva clip.
The footage shows how Tanya Muino and Katy Perry discuss the details of the shooting. In particular, the actress admitted that she wants in the video had dogs of her celebrity friends like Jennifer Lopez, brad pitt and other Hollywood celebrities. To embody this idea of the music video was a success: a short video you can see a few bright frames with animals.
It is known that the song speaks about the experiences of people after a breakup and their memories. “I just can’t believe that in life we have gone from strangers to lovers and back to strangers,” – said in the track. Therefore, it is not clear how Tanya Muino skillfully combines this text with wishes Katy Perry. The clip Small Talk will take place on 30 August 2019.
Still, the Director has created spectacular banners for Mantica, the group “Time and Glass”, Nastya Kamensky, Michelle Andrade, and others. Over his career he received numerous prizes and awards, in particular, Tanya Muino record for the number of awards YUNA. In addition, in 2018, she became “the music video of the year” by M1 Music Awards.