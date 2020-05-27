Ukrainian nominated for inclusion in the symbolic team of the Champions League this season
Vladislav Ostroushko
Left rides again the national team of Ukraine, defending the colours of the Macedonian handball club “Evrofarm”, Vladislav Ostroushko nominated for inclusion in the symbolic team of the Champions League season 2019/2020, according to the official website of the tournament.
Note that the number of nominees entered and Belarusian point guard Zaporozhye “Motor” Boris Puhovski that throughout the group stage showed brilliant game and was one of the best snipers.
Launched on the eve of the vote, which will be held until June 11, when and determine the symbolic team of the Champions League season 2019/2020.
Fans are invited to choose from 50 candidates in 10 categories (5 for each).