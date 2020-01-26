Ukrainian of Redcats lost the fight for the status of mandatory Challenger for the title of world champion under version WBC (video)
Ivan Redkach (right) – Danny Garcia
In new York city in the arena Barclays Center was the match between Ukrainian Ivan Recochem (23 victories, 18 of them by knockout, 5 losses, 1 draw) and former world champion in two categories American Danny Garcia (36 wins, 21 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
At stake was the championship fight for the WBC Welterweight title against Errol Spence.
In the end, the fight lasted all 12 rounds and ended in a decisive victory of the favourite – Garcia. All judges gave a victory to the American – 118:110 and 117 double:111.
To combat the chances of the 33-year-old Ukrainian boxer who spends his entire career in the United States, was quoted a very low factor in his victory was equal to 1.04.
The opportunity to win Ivan could be, if he tried in his way to crush the opponent’s head and character, thus throwing Mnogomernye combination.
But nothing like the Ukrainian has not demonstrated, preferring technically to box against Garcia, and that was a mistake of the coaching staff of Redkach.
Danny is more technical boxer, and he was not difficult to break at a convenient distance and to convey to target their attacks.
Could all end in tears for the native of Shostka already in the 7th round just before the Gong Redkach missed a straight right, then he opened cut.
However, the Ukrainians showed the will, continued the fight and in the final rounds even took the initiative.
But the more experienced American, skillfully extinguished the active actions of Redkach and brought the fight to victory.