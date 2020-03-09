Ukrainian of Zakarlyuk won the ITF tournament in Australia
Ukrainian tennis player Mariana Zakarlyuk became the champion of the tournament W25 in Australia.
Mariana Zakarlyuk
In the final match of the grass tournament in Mildura, she defeated the representative of Japan Misaki Matsuda – 7:6(2), 6:1, according to tennis Ukraine.
From Marianne this is the fifth finals in singles at the tournaments of ITF World Tennis Tour and won the second title in career. In June 2016 from Kiev became the champion of the 10-tournament in Maribor (Slovenia).
Earlier it was reported that the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina has reached the final of the WTA tournament in Monterrey. This is the first victory Svitolina from the end of 2018.