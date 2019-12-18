Ukrainian Olympic champion suspended for doping
Oleksiy Torokhtiy
The international weightlifting Federation (IWF) on its official website (in the graph – “2012”) announced the disqualification for violating anti-doping regulations of a number of athletes, including Ukrainian Alexei Torohty.
Torokhtiy suspended from December 18, 2018 December 17, 2020.
Weightlifter was provisionally suspended from participation in the competition after checking it out doping tests in the Olympic games-2012 in London where he won the gold medal in the weight category up to 105 kg.
33-year-old athlete has been disqualified for the use of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.
In addition to the gold medals of the Olympics-2012, the assets of Torohty bronze award and 2011 world Championships, and silver (2009) and bronze (2010) medals of the European Championships.