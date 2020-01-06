Ukrainian pensioners are waiting for the indexation of pensions
Ukrainian pensioners will increase the minimum pension because of the increase of the subsistence level in the country. The minimum pension equal to the subsistence level. From January it will be 1 638 UAH, and in July and December it will increase to 1 712 1 769 UAH respectively.
In March of pensioners waiting for indexing by the formula “50% inflation + 50% change of average salary over the past year,” but the exact figures will be published at the end of January.
Also in 2020 will grow and the minimum length of service required for old-age pension — from 26 to 27. Expires this year “transition period” for women, when they could retire before the age of 60 years.
The last one can still take advantage of “grace period”, women who were born in the period from 1 October 1960-31 March 1961. They have the right to retire at the age of 59 years and 6 months. But those women who were born after April 1, 1961, will be able to draw old-age pension only upon reaching 60 years of age, that is already in 2021.