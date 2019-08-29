Ukrainian picnic and fleet week: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (August 30 – September 1)
What: fleet Week in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: Port of Los Angeles 250 S. Harbor Blvd. San Pedro, CA
Read more: fleet Week in Los Angeles is a free multi-day sea festival. Events take place from 30 August to 2 September on the seafront of Los Angeles. Guests will see a show of parachutists, the competition on the obstacle course, aerial flyovers and demonstrations, tours of ships, military demonstrations, live music, food trucks, exhibition for children and much more.
Cost: Free.
What: ‘Floating’ sculpture Janet Echelman
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Read more: Janet Echelman — American sculptor specializing in public art and art installations. Works of the artist are located in open areas in different parts of Europe and North America. For her creations she uses ultra-light material and innovative technology in the field of design and software.
The exhibition is part of a series “Time of Land”, created to demonstrate the interconnectedness of all peoples of the world — when you move only one part of the sculpture, she sets in motion the entire sculpture.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of works by Andy Warhol
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: Skirball Cultural Center 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: Andy Warhol (Andrew Warhola) is an American artist with Ukrainian roots, is one of the most influential and controversial artists of the twentieth century.
The exhibition will feature works that were written in the 1970-1980s. The exhibition “Ten portraits of Jews of the twentieth century” dedicated to the historical personalities who believed Warhol “Jewish geniuses”.
Price: $0-12.
What: County Fair Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, August 30 — September 1.
Where: Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768
Read more: LA County Fair runs from 30 August to 22 September, promising delicious treats, music and entertainment.
This year, visitors will enjoy a wide variety of cocktails and Beers, along with snacks from various cuisines of the world. Guests will enjoy live musical performances, games, carnival performances, rides, and unique agricultural fun for the whole family, including workshops on gardening and playing with animals for children.
Cost: From $0.
What: Fair 626 Night Market
When: Friday-Saturday, 30-31 August.
Where: Santa Anita Park 285 W Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007
Read more: 626 Night Market, the biggest night fair in the U.S., offering products associated with Asian countries. It represented food, handmade goods, art works, also the event will host a variety of games, musical performances and entertainment.
The fair will be attended by over 250 entrepreneurs, businesses, artists and performers.
Cost: $5.
What: Festival of food trucks
When: Friday, August 30, 16:00.
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103
Read more: the last Friday of Every month from may to August at the Rose Bowl stadium is a festival of food trucks. In addition to the tasty treats, guests can take part in the entertainment — stadium tours, Hiking, Golf, photo zone, outdoor games and more.
You can bring a picnic blanket and a ball for playing games with the whole family.
Cost: $0-10.
What: a drive-in movie/’Alien’
When: Friday, August 30, from 18:30.
Where: The Roadium Open Air Market 2500 West Redondo Beach Boulevard Torrance, CA 90504
Read more: a drive-in movie returns to the Roadium. Every Friday evening from 7 June to 30 August held screenings of various films. Also you can eat a snack before the show and stock up on food for the whole movie stalls and food trucks.
August 30, visitors will be shown the film “Alien”.
Cost: $20.
What: Festival Made in L. A.
When: Saturday-Sunday, August 31 — September 1.
Where: Golden Road Brewing 5410 W San Fernando Rd Los Angeles, CA 90039
Read more: two-day festival of music and arts offers handmade goods, music, food and drink from producers and artists.
A live performance of Andre Power, Buyepongo, Dam Funk, Dorothy, Duckworth and many other artists. In addition, visitors can taste several types of beer and other beverages from local producers, as well as snacks from the restaurants of Los Angeles.
Cost: From $30.
What: a picnic on the beach for Russian
When: Saturday, 31 August from 13:30.
Where: Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629
Read more: All picnic participants are waiting for a great company, new friends, BBQ, and volleyball, as well as an evening campfire and guitar songs. Optionally, you can bring food and drinks, and those who remain until the evening, warm blankets or cloaks to keep warm.
Cost: Free.
What: Ukrainian picnic on the beach
When: Saturday, August 31 from 16:00.
Where: Picnic Tables, Crown Point Dr, San Diego, CA 92109
Details: This picnic campfire is part of the traditional Ukrainian festival.
Joined waiting for the sun and sand, volleyball, bonfire, s’mores, songs and music. It is preferably to bring blankets for a picnic and warm clothes to enjoy the sunset by the ocean.
Cost: $20.
What: Ukrainian festival
When: Sunday, September 1 from 11:00.
Where: House of Ukraine 667, Pan American Rd W, San Diego 92101
Read more: the festival, all guests can try traditional Ukrainian cuisine. Among the treats: dumplings, cabbage and sausage.
In addition, the dancers will present a program of Ukrainian dances, among the speakers — Chervona Kalina (Los Angeles), Oksana and Svyatoslav Stus (San Francisco), Ridna SHKOLA (San Diego).
Guests can also enjoy the many other attractions.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.