Ukrainian Plast members co-sponsored a ridiculous own goal in the match of Europa League (video)
Ukrainian footballer of the Belgian “Ghent” Igor Plastun has become a sponsor of one of the comical goals in the match of Europa League against “Saint-Etienne”.
In the 75th minute Plastun in a harmless situation forgot one of the unwritten rules of football and passed the ball in a shot on his own goal their goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.
But the Belgian couldn’t cope with his technique the foot and the ball rolled into the goal.
After a missed goal the score was “slippery” – 3:2 in favor of the Belgian club.
Fortunately for the Leaders and Kaminski’s own goal was not the determining factor in the match – “Gent” brought the fight to the bitter end.
A review of the match Gent “Saint-Etienne” on the website of the official broadcaster of the Europa League.
Epic own goal – at 3:20 of the broadcast.