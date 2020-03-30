Ukrainian players goals ensured their teams victories in matches of the championship of Belarus (video)
Artem Milevskiy
Football fans in a pandemic coronavirus has turned his attention to the only active in Europe, the championship of Belarus.
In the second round of club of the Ukrainian Artem Milevsky – “Dinamo-Brest” minimal beat away “Slutsk “- 1:0.
Win the border club brought just accurate shot ex-player of Kiev “Dynamo”.
Note that in the round of Minsk Derby between “Minsk” and “Dinamo”.
We will add that in a match attended as many as five Ukrainians. One of which is Eugene chagovets, defending the colours of “Minsk” in the 41st minute doubled the advantage of his team – 2:0.
In the end, the goal of the ex-player of “Shakhtar” helped “Minsk” beat their fellow countrymen – 3:2.