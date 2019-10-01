“Ukrainian”: Pompeo stated categorically that Volker and Jovanovic will not give evidence
U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said accused members of the Democratic party that they are trying to “intimidate” its employees so scheduled in the Congress hearings in connection with “ukrainisation” are not possible. He wrote about this in his Twitter.
“Allow me to explain: I will not tolerate such tactics, and will use all the available I have the means to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate avid professionals of which I am proud, and together we work at the State Department,” wrote Pompeo.
Note that three Committee chambers of Congress for the next two weeks have planned a hearing with five current and former officials of the State Department.
For example, a survey of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Mary Jovanovic is scheduled for October 2, the former special representative of us state Department on Ukraine, Kurt Volker on October 3, and US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sandland on October 10.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the Executive Director of the McCain Institute Kurt Volker resigned from his post of the special envoy of the US state Department in Ukraine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter