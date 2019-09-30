Ukrainian pop singer Jerry Heil presented a debut album
September 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In the collection of the performer consisted of 8 songs.
Ukrainian pop singer and Insta-blogger Jerry Heil presented a debut album titled “I am Jana“. It included eight songs, including the already known hits “Vilna Casa“, “Protection cancellation“ and “Hostel monsters.“
Digital premiere will take place on 4 October, and here on the Youtube channel Jerry Heil is already available all the tracks.
AHHH!!! ALBUM # AANA ALREADY ON MY CHANNEL! LISTEN UP AND SHARE EXPERIENCES! WHO HAS TIME? THE SINGER WROTE ON THE SOCIAL NETWORK.
Jerry Heil also announced a solo concert, which will take place in Kyiv on 4 October.