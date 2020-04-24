Ukrainian Premier League called the date of presidential elections
Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) moved the election of the President of the organization for may 25, reported on the official website of the organization.
This is due to the extension of the quarantine in Ukraine until may 11 that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Wednesday, April 22.
Under the Charter the Premier League, the election of the President of the organization can go only to full-time mode.
It also became known that the elections will be held in the “House of football”.
In this case, those candidates for the post of the President of the Premier League, who failed to register for the elections, which were scheduled for April 27, has a chance to formally become candidates for the position, and become rivals of the only officially registered candidate Oleksandr Shevchenko.
Earlier the candidacy of Shevchenko advanced “Desna” and PFK “Lviv”. Now clubs should repeat the procedure for the nomination of this candidate.
Previously, the FDA rejected the consideration of the application of “Karpaty” on the nomination of Oleg Smalyukh for the post of President of the League, due to the fact that the candidacy of Smaliukas was filed in violation of the deadline.