Ukrainian Premier League has changed the calendar Favbet League at the request of the coaching staff of the national team of Ukraine
Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) on its official website reported on changes in the calendar second half of the season, which include the completion of the championship of Ukraine on 16 may and the earlier matches of the playoffs for the right to play in Europa League (20 and 24 may).
This initiative was supported clubs Favbet League, and now the approval of a new schedule was agreed upon and the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF).
Recall that the UAF to an earlier end of the football season in Ukraine was originally proposed to cancel prescribed in the regulations of the Premier League playoffs of the Europa League, but without understanding on the part of clubs, a day later, withdrew his original idea and brought to a vote of clubs of the Favbet League’s new proposal changes that in the end, and was voted by the clubs of the Premier League.
Thus, the change of the calendar of the championship of Ukraine is as follows:
- 21-th round of the Premier League, it is planned to shift from 7 to 4 March;
- 22nd tour – 14 on 7 March;
- 23-th round – 21 on March 14;
- tours 24-26 – 21 March, 4 and 11 April;
- 1/2 final of the Cup of Ukraine, from 22 to 15 April;
- tours 27-30, 18, 22, 25 April and 2 may;
- 31-St round – 20 on may 9;
- 32-nd round – from 24 to 16 may;
- the playoffs of the Europa League – with 28 and 31 may 20 and may 24, respectively.