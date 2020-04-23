Ukrainian Premier League has developed a calendar for the conclusion of season 2019/20
Eugene Wild
Executive Director of the Ukrainian Premier League Eugene Wild said that the leadership of the League has already prepared a timetable for the resumption of the season-2019/20, suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus.
“Yes, we already have a calendar. We know how the matches will be held and already officially informed the clubs that all the members of the League will receive a minimum of two weeks to prepare for the first game of the championship resumed.
You need at least a month and a half for these remaining rounds. The Cup is also taken into account. Then there are some tours that will be conducted under the scheme “Wednesday-Wednesday”, – quotes the words of a functionary of the “Football News”.
Note, UEFA insists that the national Federation played domestic Championships.