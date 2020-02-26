Ukrainian Premier League is the toughest football League in the world
Ukrainian Premier League among top 10 most aggressive leagues in the world, according to the publication Gootball-observatory.
The Premier League became the sixth League on the received cards per match (an average of 5,76 0,43 red and yellow), and the first on this indicator in Europe.
The lead for this indicator, the South American football League.
But the absolute leader is the Bolivian Premiere. There are an average of 0.48 referees show red for the match and of 6.53 yellow cards.
As for clubs, the top 10 included FC Lviv ( 10, 0.33 for red, yellow 3,45). Also on the list, you can see and SC “Dnepr-1” (17th place, 0,33, and to 3.44).