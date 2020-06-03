Ukrainian Premier League sold the rights for the match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” in 23 countries
Executive Director of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) Eugene Wild in an interview Tribuna.com commented on the details of the sale of TV rights for the match of the 24th round of the Favbet League between “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” (3:1).
The sale of television rights, which belong to the channel “Football”, is directly involved in the UPL. As a result of negotiations the match of the giants of Ukrainian football was broadcast in Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Kosovo, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Moldova and Russia.
To predict the scenario for further sales to the international market of matches of the championship of Ukraine the Wild decided not to.
“What will happen next – hard to say. Given that teletranslation such a match can be a company with which we have no formal agreement. There are questions here,” said the functionary.