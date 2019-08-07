Ukrainian Premier League under the influence of the sponsors changed the name and logo (photo)
Championship of the Ukrainian Premier League has got a new name and logo, the official website of the organization.
The FDA and the international bookmaker company FavBet announced a partnership and introduced a new title of the championship of the Premier League is FavBet League.
The new logo of the tournament will consist of red and dark blue elements.
“The logo brings together the main graphic elements of the partners. The connection of the stars and the crown symbolizes the way football teams to victories and championship titles,” reads a press release from the FDA.
The amount of the transaction are not currently disclosed, but it is stated that all the proceeds from the collaboration will go to the clubs, as well as the development of the tournament.
It is worth noting that for every goal scored in Favbet Liga, 1000 UAH will be transferred to a charitable Foundation Pills. This was stated by Vice-President of UPL Markiyan kliuchkovskyi on the event dedicated to the beginning of cooperation with Favbet.
The old logo and name
We will remind, this Saturday in Kiev will be held the Central match of the first round of the Favbet League between “Dynamo” and “Shakhtar”.
The match will start at 17:00.