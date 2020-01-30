Ukrainian professional boxer of the year stripped of his license for biting an opponent in the ring
The sports Commission of the state of new-York has punished the Ukrainian boxer Ivan Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KO) for biting former world champion in two categories Danny Garcia (35-2, 21 KO) during the battle, which took place on January 25.
At stake was the championship fight for the WBC Welterweight title against Errol Spence.
In the tenth round, the 33-year-old Ukrainian was suddenly bit in the neck by his opponent. The referee in the ring did not punish Redkach, but the local Committee drew attention to the rudeness of Ukrainian.
Redcats fined 10 thousand dollars. and suspended from fighting for one year, according to isport.ua.
Ivan will be able to return to the ring until February next year.
Recall, the fight with Garcia lasted all 12 rounds and ended in a decisive victory for the favorite, all judges gave a victory to the American – 118:110 and 117 double:111.