Ukrainian Prosecutor General Lutsenko declared that ex-President Poroshenko in all cases held only as a witness (PHOTO)

Loading...

The former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is a witness in all things, which featured his name. On Tuesday said the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, reports TASS.

“At the moment, Petro Poroshenko, the fifth President of Ukraine, is a witness in all cases, no charges to him in the prescribed manner presented was not” – said Lutsenko in the air of radio “New time”.

He also noted that many of the cases involving the former President, filed in connection with the negative PR. “Are there any questions for him from law enforcement? Is. If any of them stupid? Weight,” commented the attorney General.

Earlier it was reported that Poroshenko in Ukraine suspected of treason, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion, attempted usurpation of judicial power in relation to he investigated the case “on the fact of illegal appointment of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in 2016 in the absence of coalition in the Parliament”.

In addition, on 1 August, the State Bureau of investigation of Ukraine registered a criminal case implicating the former President and the former head of the national Bank Valeria Gontareva and other persons to withdraw funds from the state concern “Ukroboronprom” in the offshore.