Ukrainian racing driver became a world champion in drifting (video)
Dmitry Illyuk
Drifter from Odessa Dmitry Illyuk took first place in FIA Motorsport Games, which take place in Rome. He was driving a Nissan 200SX and defeated athletes from the Czech Republic and Russia.
About it reports the Odessa edition of Pushkin.
Illyuk fought with 24 athletes. During the race he overtook the Czech Michal Reichert brought to the sportsman victory.
The organizers noted that the race was held on a very wet track, because of what the athletes made mistakes.
38-year-old Dmitry Illyuk, the reusable champion of Ukraine, Eastern Europe and the winter season drift 2018-2019. At these competitions, he represented Ukraine in the discipline world Cup. On the eve Illyuk admitted that he was going to win.
In addition to Dmitry the national team includes two athletes: a 16-year-old Veronica Kononenko and 15-year-old George Krasko. Both are involved in the discipline Slalom Karting Cup.
FIA Motorsport Games – competitions in the style of the Olympic games. Athletes compete in six disciplines: racing, drift, Formula 4, TCR, GT and cyberpunky. This year brings together 50 national teams. The games were held from 1 to 3 November in Rome at the ACI Vallelunga track.