Ukrainian Rebrov brought the team victory in the Champions League match (video)

| July 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Украинец принес команде Реброва победу в матче Лиги Чемпионов (видео)

Serhiy Rebrov

In the first match of first qualifying round of the Champions League, the Hungarian “Ferencvaros”, which is headed by Ukrainian expert Sergey Rebrov, has been home to the Bulgarian “Ludogorets”.

The match ended with a victory of owners 2:1. Victory for the Hungarian club goal scored at the 65th minute of the Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zubkov.

It is noteworthy that from the first minute in the “Ferencvaros” of on the left two compatriot Zubkov and Rebrov – Daniel Ignatenko and Ihor Kharatin.

The second leg will be held next week.

Second qualifying round, the winner of this pair will play the winner of the “Dudelange” (Luxembourg) – Valletta (Malta).

