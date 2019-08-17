Ukrainian rock band VLASNA released the song-“antihysteric”
According to the soloist VLASNA, the song helps to overcome everything that scares us sometimes
New song “get there” presented by a group VLASNA – a bright representative of modern Ukrainian rock music. This is the third single of the group for the year.
The first version of the song was recorded over a year ago, but then the musicians decided to change the arrangement. So during this time, “Land” has experienced a number of variations and, in the end, got its powerful rock sound.
VLASNA — Land (2019)
“We live in such troubled times, when it is especially important to keep a cool head and not give in to any panic, – says the soloist of VLASNA Tatiana Vlasova. – At first we thought that produced some hysterical song. And then I realized that just the opposite. This is actually the song”Anthesteria”, which helps us to overcome everything that scares us at times. In the end, each of us sometimes need to get together and say to yourself – whatever it is, I still get there “.
Sound producer of the song “Land” was Eugene Krutogolov. Recording took place at the Kiev Studio PostMix, mixed and mastered at SoundPlant Studio. In recording took part the musicians of Dmitry Vlasov, Eugene Krutogolov, Jaroslav Gladilin, as well as Andrew Bit. Release label – Moon Records.