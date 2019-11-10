Ukrainian Romanchuk with a record won the world Cup (video)
Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk won the world Cup, held in the capital of Qatar — Doha. Our athlete swam the distance of 1500 metres freestyle 14:51.61 sec, setting a new record for the competition. Note that Michael is far ahead of his pursuers at the finish — the second was the Czech Republic’s Jan Micka (14:58.30 sec), and the third sailed Hungarian Gergely Gurte (14:59.88 sec).
We have a new World Cup Record in the 1500m FREE by Mykhailo ROMANCHUK of Ukraine!#SWC19 pic.twitter.com/C5aGTSw6lF
It is noteworthy that last year Romanchuk also record completed their performances at the world Championships on short water in Guangzhou, China — our athlete set a world record on the same distance, swim 1500 meters in 14:09,14 sec.
