Ukrainian Romanchuk with a record won the world Cup (video)

November 10, 2019

Украинец Романчук с рекордом победил на этапе Кубка мира (видео)

Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk won the world Cup, held in the capital of Qatar — Doha. Our athlete swam the distance of 1500 metres freestyle 14:51.61 sec, setting a new record for the competition. Note that Michael is far ahead of his pursuers at the finish — the second was the Czech Republic’s Jan Micka (14:58.30 sec), and the third sailed Hungarian Gergely Gurte (14:59.88 sec).

It is noteworthy that last year Romanchuk also record completed their performances at the world Championships on short water in Guangzhou, China — our athlete set a world record on the same distance, swim 1500 meters in 14:09,14 sec.

Photo FINA

