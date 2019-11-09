Ukrainian Romanchuk with a record world Cup win “gold” at the world Cup in Doha (video)

Michael Romanchuk

Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk was not the 1,500-meter freestyle at the world Cup in Doha.

The native Exactly set a new record of the world Cup, rowed the distance in 14:51.61.

“Silver” of Czech Jan Mika (14:58.30), the bronze medal went to the Hungarian Gergely Gurte (14:59.88).

Note, for the winner of the summer Universiade-2017 this is the second medal won at the world Cup in Doha earlier Romanchuk won the silver medal in the men’s 400 m freestyle.

