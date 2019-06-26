Ukrainian rowers pulled out of Russia two silver European games (photo)
Wednesday, June 26, the Treasury of Ukraine continued in Minsk the European games two medals joined our masters rowing and Canoeing, in both races snatching the silver medal from representatives of Russia.
Ukrainian kayak-deuce Alexander Syromyatnikov and Oleg Kucharik (pictured) at the finish of the race at 1000 meters yielded only representatives of Germany, only 0.2 seconds ahead of the Russian Duo.
— Emotions are running high! It’s just incredible! Honestly, when we walked the distance, I didn’t even understand what was happening. At the finish thought ahead of us four or five crews. When he saw that we were very surprised and happy. I am very pleased that the tactical plan we have managed to do it, and we medal. Sincere gratitude for the support of our coaches, relatives, fans. Without them it would not be our success, — said after the finish, Alexander Syromyatnikov.
Oleg Kuharic and Alexey Syromyatnikov
Our canoe-deuce at a distance of 1000 metres Yuri Vandyk and Andrei Rybachuk also became the second. Ukrainians managed to get ahead only Romanian rowers, but the attempt of the Russians to climb to the finish in second place was unsuccessful.
Yuri Vandyk and Andrei Rybachuk
In the overall standings, Ukraine 21 medals — 5 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze.
Photo noc-ukr.org
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter