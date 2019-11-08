Ukrainian Rudnev became a two-time world champion in Sambo

November 8, 2019

Korean Cheongju ended the first competition day of the Sambo world championship.

In the category up to 74 kg favourite status was confirmed by the Ukrainian Vladislav Rudnev, becoming a two-time world champion in combat section.

Champion of Bucharest -2018 in the final victory of Istama Kurbatov from Uzbekistan, reported on the official website of the Sambo Federation of Ukraine.

We will remind that Vladislav is a two-time European champion (2018 – up to 74 kg, 2019 – up to 82 kg).

Vladislav Rudnev with his trainer-father

Second medal in a moneybox of the Ukrainian national team got Natalia smal.

In category to 72 kilograms sambista won a bronze award.

Natalia Smal

Note that the tournament in the South Korean capital will last till November 11.

