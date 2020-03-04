Ukrainian sablistka Harlan became the prototype of the Barbie doll (photo)
Ukrainian Olympic champion of 2008 Olga Harlan received a personal copy of the Barbie doll from the American company Mattel.
This was reported on the website of the company.
Doll-fencer entered into a series of Role Models, which started to produce two years ago in honor of International women’s day. Harlan became the first Ukrainian who came to this series. Sablistka handed a personalized doll that looks like the athlete herself in the outfit.
The American company has been making toys since 1945. In addition to Harlan, special doll from the world famous company received nine athletes, including football player Amanda Henri, athlete Irene Palsite, Dina Asher-Smith and Malaika of Mahambo.
Olga Harlan – the Ukrainian fencer, Olympic champion 2008 in the team championship, bronze medalist of the 2012 Olympics, six-time world champion and European champion.