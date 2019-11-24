Ukrainian sablistka won “bronze” at the world Cup
Women’s national team of Ukraine on fencing on sabers won the team bronze world Cup in the French Orleans.
Our team has performed Olga Harlan, Alina Konashuk, Elena Voronina and Yuliya Bakastova, UKRINFORM reported.
In the 1/16 final of the Ukrainian national team won the Uzbekistan – 44:33. In the next round, Ukraine has passed the Japanese – 45:39.
In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian team they narrowly defeated France 45:44, but in the semifinals, our girls lost to a Korean – 43:45.
In the match for the bronze Ukrainka defeated Hungary – 45:36.
Orleans on the eve of Olga Harlan won the bronze medal in the individual competition.