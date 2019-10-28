Ukrainian school in San Francisco: how immigrants maintain and transmit the language and culture
Ukrainian school in San Francisco scored a record number of children since the founding.
“In the United States approximately 40 schools of Ukrainian studies, thanks to the efforts of parents and teachers of children once a week studying the language, history and traditions of Ukraine. One of these schools works in San Francisco. This year in it record breaking number of students — 55” – says the Voice of America.
Sunday morning in the auditorium of the Ukrainian Church of St. Michael in San Francisco hard at work. To 10:45 teachers and parents must form classes. Headmaster Andrew Seger shows the class, where children. Still, he said, use the stage.
“We’re not going to close the screen, and there the children are doing. But there is also another room that you create using partitions,” he says.
Large Church hall for half an hour is the Ukrainian school. Meanwhile, the first graders haste to your first lesson.
Children here learn the language, history and traditions of Ukraine. The mother of one of the disciples of Elena Tsymbalyuk said that her son goes to school in order to save the language, to gain knowledge.
“Here he teaches poetry, sings, performs,” she says.
Classes start in parallel in several classes. The preparatory group on stage to teach Ukrainian sounds. Later appear third graders. At the same time, behind a screen listening to the fifth graders about the prehistoric period in the Ukrainian lands.
For the youngest parents, set up a lunch. Cook on a volunteer basis. Marina and Alexander SENuke cook the kids pasta: “the Kids all love pasta, our son especially. So we thought it would be a win-win for all children.” Also made chicken and salad, and even children will get apples, carrots and cookies for dessert.
The school taught the Ukrainian language, literature, history, and Bible lessons. There are also classes in drama and culture.
The high school, 12 teachers, most of them have pedagogical education. Olga teaches Zaichikova, Ukrainian younger group: “Studying the sounds and the letters that represent these sounds, trying to fold into syllables”.
Also read stories in Ukrainian.
Director Andrew Segura says that the school was founded by the community with the support of the Church in 2014. Started with only six children.
“Everything happened collective initiative from the Church, the community itself. Later he joined those parents who brought the children. One of them was preparing lunch,” explains the Director of the school.
St. Michael’s Church provides the premises of the school in a rent free basis.
“We understand that it is necessary for these children, we don’t look at it, they will come to Church or not. We take care to ensure that children remember their roots, where they come from. The school is open to all. Here we have no separation: belong to our parish or not, you are a Catholic or Orthodox. All can come to our school,” — said the rector of the Orthodox Church of St. Michael in San Francisco father George.
The training is paid. However, parents call the price is rather symbolic. The money goes to teachers ‘ salaries and school maintenance. In addition to classes, Ukrainian school organizes summer camps and holidays for children.