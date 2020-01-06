Ukrainian sea ports has established a record of the decade
In Ukraine, for 2019 it was handled more than million TEU of containers, up to 18% more than the year before. Now this volume is the best indicator for the last 10 years. About it reports a press-service of the ASD.
“Now in Ukrainian ports successfully operates four private container terminal, which plan to develop their capacity in 2020. Memoranda and agreements signed between the ASPU and a subsidiary of the German company ННLА “Container terminal Odessa”, and also the third largest container line in the world CMA CGM together with the Ukrainian company “Brooklyn Kyiv”, — said the head of ASD Raivis Veckagans.
For the second consecutive year the transshipment of containerized cargo in Ukraine shows a significant increase, exceeding world performance.
It is worth noting that the leader in container transshipment in Ukraine is the terminal of the DP “WHO” (HHLA) in Odessa, followed by another Odessa terminal “Brooklyn-Kiev Port”, “TIS-KT” in the South and Ilyichevsk sea fishing port in the Black sea.
