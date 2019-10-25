Ukrainian sensationally won the world championship U-20 chess
Eugene Shtembulyak
Ukrainian grandmaster Eugene Shtembulyak became the winner of the world chess championship up to 20 years, which ended today in India in new Delhi, reports Sport.ua.
The competitions were held according to the Swiss system in 11 rounds, they were attended by 94 chess.
20-year-old native of Chernomorsk scored 9 points out of 11 possible (7 wins and 4 draws).
In the final round Eugene, the Russians won Valadar Murzin and became inaccessible to rivals.
Final standings world Cup 2019 U-20 (top 20):