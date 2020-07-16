Ukrainian service Raketa plated 10 new cities
To use the services of couriers with orange backpacks now in 25 cities of Ukraine.
Today, July 15, delivery service Raketa began work at once in ten new cities: Cherkasy, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Kherson, and Bucha, Irpin, Brovary, Boryspil, and Kremenchug.
Thus, the service Raketa available at 17 regional centers, large cities and in human settlements in the periphery. During the first month of service delivery to new cities will be completely free. You pay only the cost of meals, which is fully consistent with the prices in the menu. However, the service does not impose restrictions on the order value — no matter you order one hot dog or a dozen pizzas for a large company.
To take delivery Raketa enough to have an Android or iOS device and install the same application. To test the service with a discount of 70 UAH. For this application you need to activate the promo code RAKETAINKD. It acts on the first order from 300 UAH. when paying by card.
Raketa is already connected to dozens of cafes and restaurants in each city, ordering of which will be delivered in a radius of 2.5 km in less than 60 minutes, taking into account the cooking time. In the first month of service delivery will be carried out in a test mode, and the list of partner institutions will be expanded. In addition, in the near future cities will be available for courier deliveries from the stores.
Service delivery Raketa began work in the river in March 2018 and in 2019 — in Kiev and Lviv. This year Raketa start in Kharkov, Odessa, Vinnitsa, Cherry, Pavlograd, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Rivne and Sumy. Now to this list we add another ten cities.
In terms of quarantine all carriers work in protective masks and respirators, as well as regularly disinfect hands with antiseptic. In addition, you have the option of contactless delivery – it is enough in the comments to the order to notify us and the courier will specify where to leave the order to minimize the contact.
About the company
Raketa — Ukrainian service of the cafes, restaurants and supermarkets. The company delivered its first order on March 5, 2018. Today Raketa services available in 25 cities of Ukraine. In 2020, the service intends to cover 30 cities, and then begin connecting all Ukrainian cities with a population of over 200 thousand
