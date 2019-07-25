Ukrainian shadow theater Shadow Verba made in the second round of America’s Got Talent (video)
Ukrainian shadow theater Shadow Verba from Chernigov made the second round of the 14th season of America’s Got Talent, which took place on 23 July. For speech, the Ukrainians have chosen a fairy story of a Magical boy (Wizard Boy). The shooting of the project took place in Universal Studios Hollywood, according to HB.
Production of the new rooms (like the previous Epic Love Story) was directed by Vladimir Marin and choreographer is Irina Marina. The room is built on a huge amount of 3D special effects.
“This story allows us to reveal the maximum all the possibilities of the theatre of shadows, and 3D technology. Using 3D became possible to expand the boundaries of the usual “flat” shadow theatre”, — told in the team.
The brightness of the room added spectacular costumes of the participants, as well as visual effects. All this was intended to cause viewers delight and surprise.
It is reported that the Ukrainian shadow theatre has applied for participation in the show along with 40 thousand other artists were eventually selected, only 225 of the participant.
The first performance of the Ukrainian theater was so struck by the authors show that they posted it as an announcement of the start of the season.
After the second round of VERBA Shadow concluded his speech in the 14th season of the show America’s Got Talent.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Ukrainian artist Kseniya Simonova won the third place on America’s Got Talent in February.
