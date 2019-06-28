Ukrainian shooters have won “bronze” at the European games (photo)
Ukrainians Paul korostylev and Elena Kostevich (pictured in the header) became bronze medalists of the European games, which take place in Minsk (Belarus).
Our athletes in competitions of mixed teams in shooting from small-caliber gun with a 25-meter distance, in the final round, the results of two series of secured the bronze medal, but to fight for the higher place they failed, although for some time korostylev and Kostevich held the lead. In the end, our sportsmen lost only 0.3 points to the German Duo of gays-Venekamp, which eventually won the “gold” and “silver” went to their compatriots pair Reitz-Karsh.
Note that another award bronze dignity put in the Treasury of the Ukrainian team boxer Evgeny Barabanov, who in the category up to 69 kg he passed without a struggle of the Swiss Jonathan Bruhwiler, easily defeated Turk Necati Akinci (5:0) and Eugene Dovgalevich from Belarus (4:1), but in the semi-finals as well without a chance lost to the Russian haritou Agra (0:5). However, the fact of reaching the semi-finals guaranteed to our athlete award.
Boxer Evgeny Barabanov
Thus, having the asset of 29 medals (7 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze), Ukraine continues to occupy fourth place in the overall standings.
.
