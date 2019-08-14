Ukrainian singer Anna Zhulin recorded a song about the life of a mysterious lady
Anya Zhulin is a Ukrainian singer, songwriter. Tall brunette with soulful eyes and a pronounced charisma, sings on explicit themes and is not afraid to boldly Express their feelings on stage and beyond. Anya is a professional musician, lecturer in music and singing, in my spare time I sing jazz and pop in the capital’s concert halls.
Extensive experience of live performances and a motley audience helped Anna to form his musical style and character. It is in the genre of chanson, Zhulin were able not only to discover their vocal talent, but also to tell their story, to give the audience characteristic enthusiasm and warmth.
Every song Zhulin tells a new story, depicts the characters, the different characters, but all of it with great coquetry and subtle humor. The execution of the Ani Solineu is a show of emotion, she’s an artist who creates the atmosphere and penetrates into the depth of consciousness.
The first creation of the singer, the song “Woman chocolate” is a short story about the life of one mysterious person. And we can only guess — singer sings about itself or as an experienced actress, tries on calling role.