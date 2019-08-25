Ukrainian singer Tonny went back after a creative pause
Singer Tonny (Anton Vasilev), who started his career in July 2018, has returned after a creative pause. New track called “Chomu” the artist has created on their own, without a producer.
Anton says that he invested all your emotions and feelings. The lyrics were written by a member of Instagram.
At the time, when they were ready, the arrangement and none of the text, I started to panic. One of your subscribers I periodically talked about his work. Then asked him to write me the lyrics of the song. After a couple of days he sent word to fully immerse myself in memories
says the singer.
After a loud appearance and rotation on Ukrainian radio stations (Power Fm, Dj Fm) for almost a year, a separate step must be correct. For this reason, the song “Chomu” was created so long.
It is very difficult to go on one, because in addition to creativity, I have a day job, thanks to which I have the opportunity to invest in creating new songs
says Anton.
The author of the poems – Yuri Tauruspublishes on his page a lot of the poetry that it inspires the people around them. Music said the resident of KISS Fm and La Radio Plus Oleg Starichenko (Mordax Bastards). He has worked with the singer on the Remix of the track “POV Asan“which can be heard on the waves of Kiss Fm radio station.