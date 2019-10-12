Ukrainian Sirenko in the first round smashed into the bloodstream the face of the champion of Italy: video of fight
The undefeated WBF International champion Ukrainian boxer Vladislav Sirenko claimed their 13th victory (12 KOs) professional ring, prematurely ending the fight against current champion Italy Ivan di Berardino (9 wins, 6 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw) and became the title holder of the Eurasian Parliament Boxing in the heavyweight division.
Our compatriot was forced to enter the ring in German Karlsruhe without the support of his coach Ali Bashir, who a week ago was beaten before one of the evening of Boxing, and then another, and stroke. Vladislav was determined to win for his mentor, and he succeeded.
The fight lasted less than one round. The Italian tried to stab our fellow head, she clinched a lot, but still not escaped from Vladislav smashing blow with his right, which had broken eyebrow Iwan, and a few finishing moves — after di Berardino appeared on the canvas of the ring, the referee decided to stop the fight. When they reached his corner, the Italian still hadn’t left for the announcement of the result of the match, as the doctor was concentrating on his broken brow, from which blood was established.
Note that in the undercard of the main fight of the evening was fighting another Ukrainian heavyweight. Alexander walk-UPS (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout) opposed American Kevin Johnson (34 wins, 18 of them by knockout, 15 losses, 1 draw) in his career which was the confrontation with such eminent fighters like Vitali Klitschko, Anthony Joshua and Tyson fury. During the whole battle our compatriot had an indisputable advantage and the judges awarded him the victory at the end of the eight rounds.
Also in another match of the Ukrainian Peter Ivanov (11 wins, 7 of them by knockout, 2 losses) wins by TKO in the sixth round of the Slovak Vladimir Belousova (7 wins, 5 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw) and defended his WBC among youth in the second middle weight class.
