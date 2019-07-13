Ukrainian Snigur won the Junior Wimbledon
17-year-old Ukrainian Daria Snigur won the Junior tournament of Wimbledon.
“In the opening set, the Ukrainian lost to American tennis player with the score 1:4, then won five games in a row, and in the second set, Noel was ahead 3:0, but Snigur again played the advantage of the opponent”, – reports BTU.
The score after two sets was 6:4, 6:4.
Daria Snigur became the second Ukrainian, who won the tournament in the UK
Last week 17-year-old Snigur became the champion of tournament of the first category in Roehampton, winning twelve matches in a row.
Snigur also became the fifth representative of Ukraine, who won the title at the Grand Slam tournament among players under 18 years of age. Previously it was possible to Andrey Medvedev (Roland Garros-1991), Kateryna Bondarenko (Wimbledon 2004), Elina Svitolina (Roland Garros 2010) and Marta Kostyuk (the Australian Open in 2017).