Ukrainian soldier opened a bottle of anti-aircraft guns
July 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The barrel unscrewed the cap on the bottle.
Soldier of the Ukrainian army joined the popular flash mob BottleCapChallenge. He opened the bottle of the barrel anti-aircraft guns. The video appeared on the Facebook account of Yegor Akulinin, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
The video shows a member of the managing anti-aircraft installation ZU-23−2 opens a bottle with it. The man set the bottle so that two guns “struck” on the lid and unscrewed it. The bottle swung.
A few days video looked more than 377 thousand times, and the video was shared thousands of people.