Ukrainian soldier opened a bottle of anti-aircraft guns

July 16, 2019

The barrel unscrewed the cap on the bottle.

Soldier of the Ukrainian army joined the popular flash mob BottleCapChallenge. He opened the bottle of the barrel anti-aircraft guns. The video appeared on the Facebook account of Yegor Akulinin, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.

The video shows a member of the managing anti-aircraft installation ZU-23−2 opens a bottle with it. The man set the bottle so that two guns “struck” on the lid and unscrewed it. The bottle swung.

A few days video looked more than 377 thousand times, and the video was shared thousands of people.

