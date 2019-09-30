Ukrainian specialist became acting head coach of Spartak Moscow
Sergey Kuznetsov
In the framework of the 11th round of the Russian Premier League Moscow “Spartak” in native walls lost “Orenburg”, 1:2 and dropped to 9th place in the standings.
This match was the last for Oleg Kononov at the helm of the capital team.
The coach of “Spartacus” he was replaced by former forward of FC Karpaty Lviv Sergei Kuznetsov, who will be acting head coach, reported on the official website of the “red-whites”.
Prior to this appointment Kuznetsov was an assistant Kononov.
We will remind, the native of Kharkov, apart from Karpaty played in the Ukraine for 3 clubs – FC Sevastopol Hoverla and Metalist.
The first match under the leadership of 37-year-old Kuznetsova “Spartak” will play on October 6th when on the road will face FC Krasnodar.