Ukrainian star revealed how digging potatoes: network laughs
Popular Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn, which is called “Oleg Vinnik in a skirt,” showed how she digs the potatoes. By the way, put her in the singer, too, she even bragged about it.
Dig potatoes Irina appeared traditionally in white sneakers and rubber gloves.
White t-shirt emphasized the sun singer, and the red cap is not only protected from the sun, and harmonize with the clothing.
Interestingly, harvest Fedyshyn managed without dirtying shoes and a t-shirt, which caused laughter in the network.
“Something not so much that you dig! As it was in white sneakers, free of dust, prior to digging, so white and left after,” “I, too, always in white sneakers dig potatoes” joke commentators.
They suspect that came into the garden of the singer for the photo. By the way, planting potatoes Irina in white sneakers, it’s a tradition.
And Yes, according to the singer, the potatoes in this year’s big harvest is good.