Ukrainian stars congratulated Russian holiday (photo)

| November 24, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

Украинские звезды поздравили с российским праздником (фото)

Ukrainian stars congratulated their mothers with the Russian holiday. In this Sunday, 24 November in Russia celebrated mother’s Day.

One of the first to congratulate the mothers of Ani Lorak.

Украинские звезды поздравили с российским праздником (фото)

It was joined by Regina todorenko. “I congratulate all mothers on this wonderful day!!! Mom, you are the heroes”, — she wrote.

Украинские звезды поздравили с российским праздником (фото)

Mother’s Day and congratulated Anna Sedokova, showing a photo of themselves with their children.

Украинские звезды поздравили с российским праздником (фото)

Not far behind, and Alina Grosu. Regina Todorenko she boasted wedding photos.

Украинские звезды поздравили с российским праздником (фото)

“Our dear angel! Be healthy and happy! Love you, Mother of ours!” congratulated his mother Taisiya Povaliy.

Украинские звезды поздравили с российским праздником (фото)

Well, and there is no congratulations Sofia Rotaru. Her son left in touching social media post.

Украинские звезды поздравили с российским праздником (фото)

We will remind that earlier Ukrainian stars received awards in Russia.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr