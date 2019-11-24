Ukrainian stars congratulated Russian holiday (photo)
Ukrainian stars congratulated their mothers with the Russian holiday. In this Sunday, 24 November in Russia celebrated mother’s Day.
One of the first to congratulate the mothers of Ani Lorak.
It was joined by Regina todorenko. “I congratulate all mothers on this wonderful day!!! Mom, you are the heroes”, — she wrote.
Mother’s Day and congratulated Anna Sedokova, showing a photo of themselves with their children.
Not far behind, and Alina Grosu. Regina Todorenko she boasted wedding photos.
“Our dear angel! Be healthy and happy! Love you, Mother of ours!” congratulated his mother Taisiya Povaliy.
Well, and there is no congratulations Sofia Rotaru. Her son left in touching social media post.
We will remind that earlier Ukrainian stars received awards in Russia.
