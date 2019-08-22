Ukrainian stars lit the stage with your favorite singer of Putin and have received awards (photos, video)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda and the group “Time and Glass” received the award at the festival Nursultan Music Awards 2019 in Kazakhstan.
Artists performed on the same stage with the Russian singer Grigory Leps, who is called the favorite singer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as with Lolita, recently speaking at the occupied Donetsk.
“It’s a kind of Union between our peoples, who once were one country, now we are different countries, but fraternal relations left, it’s pretty cool,” he described the festival and explained his participation in Leps.
Earlier, we wrote that Lolita for this festival, made in transparent dress which is lifted up on stage, demonstrating black lingerie.
By the way, the Leps for the festival, it seems, arrived from the occupied Crimea, where he spent the last week.
