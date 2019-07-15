Ukrainian startup BeSure learned how to prevent a stroke
The company plans to work in Ukraine
Ukrainian-Dutch startup that helps to prevent stroke, is gradually changing the healthcare system in Europe, according to the site senior.ua.
A co-founder of health startup BeSure that helps to prevent stroke, is a Ukrainian Olga Chumakova, she lives in the Ukraine and the Netherlands.
The businesswoman was one of the few representatives of Ukraine at GES, but one of 1200 entrepreneurs from all over the world. “At The Next Web conference we presented our solution Corporation Philips, then Philips Healthcare won the Challenge and how the winners were invited to GES 2019”, she says.
In its startup BeSure employs approximately 8 people, they have big plans: the team wants to participate in changing health systems around the world. In September, the startup will try to do that in several European countries.
Together with its partners, Olga Chumakova started her own business in the Hague three years ago. Prior to that, she worked in the insurance business and are often faced with medical direction. Studied at the French business school INSEAD program Innovating Health For Tomorrow.
“At the time I wanted to open some line of business associated with health management- what we call Remote Care or Connected Care (when a patient is a remote — Ed.)”, — says Olga Chumakova.
In business school, she talked with representatives of the health-tech and employees of health care systems from different European countries. They helped her to understand that business need to open in the Netherlands, because this country is a leader in innovative business models for healthcare, e-health.
More than a year Olga Chumakova with partners explored the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) to predict and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease using wearable devices. They decided to concentrate on the stroke, because, as explained by the entrepreneur, is the main cause of disability and premature death in Western society — in Europe and the United States.
Besides, according to her, the costs associated with treatment, rehabilitation and disability due to stroke in the EU and the US exceed $120 billion a year, and, according to forecasts, by 2025, these costs should be reduced by a third due to the use of AI.
The startup team engaged in the development of the platform, which analyzes various indicators of the patient, the environment (weather, atmospheric pressure, location, etc.) in real time and helps to prevent stroke, predicting a critical situation. Or helping to obtain timely assistance to change the plan of treatment and prophylaxis, if necessary.
Co-founder of the startup said that would like to work with his startup in Ukraine. No critical, she said, obstacles for this. Well, besides the fact that in Ukraine there are no electronic records. “Without them nothing can not work. But perhaps it’s even a plus: Ukraine has a chance to immediately introduce the latest products, skipping the decades of intermediate stages. We plan to participate in the Ukrainian project Planexta Smart Care, which initiates our partner developer SenseBand”, — says the entrepreneur.
Planexta Smart Care program of reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases for the population of Ukraine, which will include device monitoring, and risk management, and medical services, and insurance.